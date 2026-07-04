Shohruhhon's long-awaited song "Lola" and its music video have been released!

·30·Culture
Shohruhhon's long-awaited song "Lola" and its music video have been released!

Shohruhhon's new song "Lola" and its music video have been released on the YouTube platform. The singer announced this through his social media pages.

Short teasers released prior to the song's premiere had sparked interest among fans. Now the full version of the track and the music video are available to watch.

Following Shohruhhon's announcement on social media, fans are sharing their reactions to the new creative work in the comments. Many wished the singer luck and shared their thoughts about the video.

The music video for the song "Lola" is currently available to the public on the YouTube platform.

ShohruhhonYouTubeLola
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