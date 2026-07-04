Surayyo Qosimova's “Trend-Brend” sparked great interest on social media (video)

A short clip from singer Surayyo Qosimova's new song “Trend-Brend” has spread on social media, sparking widespread discussions in a short time. Although the full version of the song has not yet been presented, its short snippet has already aroused great interest among listeners.

In the released video, the tone and style of the song attracted the fans' attention. Many users on social networks note that the song is created in a modern spirit, writing that they are eagerly waiting for its full version.

Thus, the not-yet-officially-presented song “Trend-Brend”, even with its short snippet, has caused heated discussions among internet users, further increasing the interest around Surayyo Qosimova's next creative work.