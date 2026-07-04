Nodir Zoitov delighted his fans with the new song “Qizalog‘im” (audio)

·37·Culture
Nodir Zoitov delighted his fans with the new song “Qizalog‘im” (audio)

Singer Nodir Zoitov presented the next musical premiere for his fans. Today at 17:00, the artist released the audio version of his new song “Qizalog‘im” on the YouTube platform.

The new song quickly caught the listeners' attention and began to be discussed on social networks. Fans are giving high marks to the content and melody of the song in the comments, expressing that they have warmly received it.

Currently, only the audio version of the song “Qizalog‘im” has been presented. Listeners are now speculating that a music video might also be filmed for this song.

Nodir ZoitovQizalog‘imYouTube
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

The Lesser-Known Sons of Bollywood Stars and Their PursuitsThe Lesser-Known Sons of Bollywood Stars and Their PursuitsToday, 18:51Shohruhhon's long-awaited song "Lola" and its music video have been released!Shohruhhon's long-awaited song "Lola" and its music video have been released!Today, 18:19Surayyo Qosimova's “Trend-Brend” sparked great interest on social media (video)Surayyo Qosimova's “Trend-Brend” sparked great interest on social media (video)Today, 18:15Alisher Navoi Monument Unveiled in Tbilisi (photo, video)Alisher Navoi Monument Unveiled in Tbilisi (photo, video)Today, 12:19Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez launches her first clothing brandRonaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez launches her first clothing brandToday, 11:39Botir Qodirov's short track "Bidish-bidish" is heating up the networks! (video)Botir Qodirov's short track "Bidish-bidish" is heating up the networks! (video)Today, 11:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

"I Made 77 Thousand": Jahongir Otajonov's New Business
"I Made 77 Thousand": Jahongir Otajonov's New Business
Unexpected Incident Occurred at Yulduz Usmonova's Concert
Unexpected Incident Occurred at Yulduz Usmonova's Concert
Ulugbek Kodirov Sings New Hit in Kazakh
Ulugbek Kodirov Sings New Hit in Kazakh
Who Wished for Oybek and Nigora to Have Five Children at Their Wedding?
Who Wished for Oybek and Nigora to Have Five Children at Their Wedding?
Via Marokand Band Member Surprises Everyone by Holding Microphone Upside Down on Stage
Via Marokand Band Member Surprises Everyone by Holding Microphone Upside Down on Stage
James Handy, Actor in 'Jumanji', Killed
James Handy, Actor in 'Jumanji', Killed
Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez launches her first clothing brand
Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez launches her first clothing brand
Monkeys 'Besiege' Chechenka in Malaysia (Video)
Monkeys 'Besiege' Chechenka in Malaysia (Video)