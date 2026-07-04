Nodir Zoitov delighted his fans with the new song “Qizalog‘im” (audio)

Singer Nodir Zoitov presented the next musical premiere for his fans. Today at 17:00, the artist released the audio version of his new song “Qizalog‘im” on the YouTube platform.

The new song quickly caught the listeners' attention and began to be discussed on social networks. Fans are giving high marks to the content and melody of the song in the comments, expressing that they have warmly received it.

Currently, only the audio version of the song “Qizalog‘im” has been presented. Listeners are now speculating that a music video might also be filmed for this song.