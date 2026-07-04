Anomalous Heat in Europe and Technological Shortage: Air Conditioner Scarcity Is Raising Mortality Rates

·2·Technology
Anomalous Heat in Europe and Technological Shortage: Air Conditioner Scarcity Is Raising Mortality Rates

The abnormal heat wave observed across Europe has become a serious test for the region's population. According to data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), today only about 20 percent of European households are equipped with air conditioners or analogous home cooling equipment. This figure is significantly lower than in other developed regions, and the low level of technological preparedness is seen as one of the main reasons for the increase in deaths. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The latest statistical data published by the Belgian Ministry of Health showed just how dire the situation is. In the short period from June 18 to June 29 of this year, 1,222 deaths due to extreme heat were recorded in the country. Most tragically, nearly half of the deceased were elderly people aged 85 and older.

Climate change and unexpected losses

Experts emphasize that due to the large-scale heat wave covering Europe, the overall mortality rate in Belgium increased by 39 percent compared to the same period in previous years. This figure is well above public and government expectations, revealing that the most vulnerable segments of the population are completely unprepared for climate changes.

Although no absolute record temperatures were recorded in Belgium for the month of June, the thermometer in the capital Brussels stayed above 35 °C for several consecutive days. In the country's inland areas, air temperatures were observed to rise to 38–40 °C. Under such conditions, the absence of cooling systems in homes is having a devastating impact on human health.

Overall situation and measures in the region

The situation is not stable in other European countries either. In many states, June was recorded as the hottest period in the history of observations. Governments have been forced to take emergency measures, including closing schools, canceling outdoor public events, and setting up special cooling stations in cities.

Climatologists report that June 2026 also broke all records for ocean temperatures, becoming the hottest month in history. This indicates that the need for air conditioning and building cooling technologies in European cities will sharply increase in the future. For regions with hot climates like Uzbekistan, this experience once again confirms how important it is to adapt infrastructure to climate change.

EuropeClimate ChangeAir ConditionerStatisticsTechnology
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