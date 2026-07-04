Barcelona gives up on Harry Kane transfer: Who will replace Robert Lewandowski

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Barcelona gives up on Harry Kane transfer: Who will replace Robert Lewandowski

Spanish club Barcelona has been forced to revise its plans to strengthen the attacking line and find a worthy successor for Robert Lewandowski. The Catalans had considered England national team captain Harry Kane as a candidate, but the player's desire to continue his career in Germany put an end to this transfer. Goal.com report s.

The club's management, taking into account that experienced Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is getting older, has set a goal to fill the central striker position in the long term. According to Goal.com, Barcelona representatives contacted Harry Kane to explore the possibility of him moving to the Spanish championship. However, the negotiations ended before they even began.

It turned out that Harry Kane currently has no intention of leaving Bayern. According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, the Catalans reached out to the player's entourage but received a rejection. The player feels happy at the Munich club and wants to continue his career in the Bundesliga.

The Catalans' new target

With the Harry Kane option closed, Barcelona is now focusing all its attention on other candidates. Currently, the club's main target remains Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez. The Catalans see the young and prolific Argentine striker as the team's future leader.

Nevertheless, had the Harry Kane transfer materialized, it could have been a great success for Barcelona. In the 2025-26 season, the English striker scored 61 goals in all competitions and provided 7 assists. His contract with the Munich club runs until June 2027.

Bayern's management also does not want to let go of their top scorer. Club officials are preparing to negotiate an extension of the current agreement with Harry Kane. Although the player is currently focused on his participation in the World Cup with the England national team, a new contract is expected to be discussed after the tournament.

The striker issue for Barcelona remains open. Although Robert Lewandowski is currently performing at a high level, the club will continue to search for a younger star who can take the team to a new level in the coming seasons. Besides Julian Alvarez, there are reportedly several other names on the team's transfer list.

BarcelonaBayern MunichHarry KaneRobert LewandowskiTransfers
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