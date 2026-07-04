Two 15-year-old teenagers tragically die while swimming in a canal in Navoiy

·28·Society
Two 15-year-old teenagers tragically die while swimming in a canal in Navoiy

A tragic incident that claimed the lives of two teenagers occurred in the Navoiy region. According to preliminary information, they died after entering a canal to swim. Some reports suggest that an electric shock may have caused the tragedy.

According to the Navoiy Region Emergency Situations Department, the incident took place at noon on July 2 in the Yangiobod neighborhood of the Navbahor district.

It was revealed that two teenagers born in 2011, R.B. and A.S., went to the Konimex canal flowing through the neighborhood to swim. Shortly after, their bodies were retrieved from the water.

Currently, law enforcement agencies are conducting an investigation to determine the exact causes of this tragedy. The Navbahor district internal affairs department is continuing its inspection efforts aimed at determining the cause of death.

Officials urge citizens, especially the youth, not to swim in undesignated areas and to strictly follow safety rules. It was announced that a legal assessment will be given to all details of the incident based on the results of the investigation.

NavoiyYangiobodNavbahorKonimex
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