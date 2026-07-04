Foreigner caught digging up 970 grams of narcotics (video)

·26·Society
Foreigner caught digging up 970 grams of narcotics (video)

A foreigner was detained while attempting to take a large amount of narcotics from a secret location during a rapid operation against the illegal circulation of synthetic drugs in the Tashkent region. The State Security Service reported this.

According to reports, a special rapid operation was conducted in the Ohangaron district in cooperation with the employees of the State Security Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Customs authorities.

During the operation, a citizen of a Middle Eastern country born in 1994 was caught digging up 970 grams of the synthetic drug "mephedrone" from a pre-hidden secret location in a field and taking it away.

After that, the rapid operation continued, and the temporary residence of the suspect in the Mirzo Ulugbek district of Tashkent city was inspected. During the search, 2 electronic scales, thermal insulation tape, and other items that could be used for packaging and distributing drugs were confiscated as material evidence.

Currently, preliminary investigation is underway regarding this case.

TashkentOhangaronMirzo UlugbekState Security Service
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