An End to the Foul Smell in Sergeli: Deadline Announced

·21·Society
An End to the Foul Smell in Sergeli: Deadline Announced

A specific deadline has been set to resolve the foul smell issue that has been troubling residents of Sergeli and Yangihayot districts for years. The matter was discussed in detail at a meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and officials were tasked with fully eliminating the problem by September 1.

As reported, the wastewater treatment facility has been identified as the main source of the unpleasant odor. In this regard, modern filtration technologies will be installed at the wastewater reception complex, and measures will be taken to eliminate the foul smell spreading into the air.

A major project aimed at a long-term solution to the problem was also announced at the meeting. Accordingly, starting in 2027, in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates, the construction of a new modern wastewater treatment facility with a capacity of 300,000 cubic meters per day will begin in Quyi Chirchiq district. This is expected to significantly reduce the load on the existing facility in Sergeli.

For reference, the foul smell problem in Sergeli has been one of the main complaints of residents for several years. In particular, in 2021, residents of the "O'zgarish" neighborhood filed repeated appeals regarding the persistent unpleasant odor. During inspections conducted at that time, administrative measures were taken against 22 officials of several enterprises discharging wastewater.

A number of tasks were also set at the meeting to improve transport infrastructure. In particular, in 2026, traffic safety will be reviewed on the main 23-kilometer roads in Sergeli district. Additionally, 455 "smart" traffic lights will be installed, 150 bus stops will be renovated, and a parking lot with 10,000 spaces will be built.

Furthermore, next year the construction of a 5.5-kilometer BRT lane for buses is planned on Yangi Sergeli street. It will connect this lane with Shota Rustaveli street. At the same time, the task of accelerating the construction of a new bridge on the Tashkent ring road, which connects Sergeli, Bektemir, and Yangihayot districts with other parts of the capital, was also set.

Shavkat MirziyoyevSergeliUnited Arab EmiratesYangihayotQuyi Chirchiq
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