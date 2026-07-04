Xiaomi Discontinues Civi Smartphone Series

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has decided to abandon its most elegant and design-oriented smartphone line — the Civi series. This information was announced by the reputable tech insider Digital Chat Station. According to him, the company has stopped developing this direction, and it is pointless to expect the Civi name among future generation devices. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

This decision came as a surprise to many tech enthusiasts, as various rumors about the upcoming Civi 6 model had been circulating online for several months. According to assumptions, the new model was supposed to feature a 200 megapixel camera, the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a dedicated button for AI functions. However, recent data indicates that this project has been completely shut down.

Sales Volume and Strategic Changes

According to ixbt.com, the main reason for the project's termination is cited as lower-than-expected sales figures for previous models. Xiaomi management seems to prefer directing resources toward more profitable and popular main flagships and the Redmi line. This is part of the company's strategy to strengthen its position in the global market.

The Civi series debuted in 2021. Since then, models such as Civi, Civi 1S, Civi 2, Civi 3, Civi 4 Pro, and even Civi 5 Pro (known as Xiaomi 15 Civi in some markets) have been introduced. These smartphones aimed to attract young people and design enthusiasts with their slim bodies, lightness, and high-quality selfie cameras.

Xiaomi devices, especially mid-range and high-end models, are quite popular in the Uzbekistan market. Although the Civi series was not officially widely sold, many users ordered them from abroad due to their elegant design. Now, this segment is expected to be occupied by compact versions of the Xiaomi 15 series.

It is worth noting that Digital Chat Station, who shared this news, has previously accurately predicted many tech updates, including the specifications of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro smartphones. He also first revealed information that the Realme GT 7 Pro model would be equipped with a Samsung display.

This step by the Xiaomi brand demonstrates how intense the competition in the smartphone market has become. The company is now expected to focus all its attention on single flagship lines with expanded AI capabilities and superior technical perfection.