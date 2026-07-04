FIFA May Move the World Cup to Winter

·75·Sport
FIFA May Move the World Cup to Winter

FIFA may reconsider holding the World Cup in the traditional summer season after 2030. This is due to issues related to extreme heat during tournaments, player health, and fan safety.

Climate change has also begun to affect the football calendar. The possibility of holding future World Cups in winter months, similar to Qatar, is now being discussed.

38-degree heat worries FIFA

According to RMC Sport, FIFA officials are discussing how appropriate it is to hold the World Cup in June and July.

The extremely high temperatures during the 2026 tournament in the USA, Canada, and Mexico have also been a catalyst.

For example, the temperature in Philadelphia at the start of the Round of 16 match between France and Paraguay could rise to 38 degrees.

A severe heat warning has already been issued in the city. Players are also forced to conduct training sessions in such harsh weather conditions.

The Qatar experience is mentioned again

FIFA is paying special attention to the experience of the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar.

That tournament was moved from summer to November and December due to climate conditions.

Many experts noted during the tournament that:

  • the quality of play was high;

  • players took to the pitch in good physical condition;

  • less fatigue was observed among national teams.

For this reason, some football figures support the idea of holding the World Cup in the middle of the European season.

The 2030 World Cup will still be held in summer

The 2030 World Cup, hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, is scheduled to take place in the summer according to the confirmed calendar.

However, the climate in certain cities is causing serious concern at FIFA.

In particular, temperatures in Marrakesh during June and July could exceed 40 degrees. Playing matches in such conditions could be dangerous for both players and fans.

The problem is not limited to the stadium

According to organization representatives, the heat issue is not only related to the stadium temperature during matches.

FIFA must also consider the following factors:

  • training bases where players practice;

  • fan zones organized for supporters;

  • working conditions for stadium and tournament staff;

  • match kick-off times;

  • safety of tourists moving around the city.

Therefore, holding the World Cup in summer could put significant pressure on the entire tournament infrastructure.

The 2034 tournament is expected to be held in winter

FIFA president Gianni Infantino had previously not ruled out the possibility of revising the calendar of major competitions.

According to the source, the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia is highly likely to be scheduled for the winter season.

The fate of summer World Cups will depend on decisions made after 2030. If climate change continues, holding World Cups in summer could become history.

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