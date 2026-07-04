WC-2026: Two crucial round of 16 matches tonight

The playoff excitement continues at the World Cup. Tonight, Canada vs. Morocco and Paraguay vs. France will take place, determining the names of two more quarter-finalists.

While there are favorites in both matches, previous results of the tournament have already shown that any sensation can occur in the playoffs.

Canada vs. Morocco: Fight for a historic opportunity

In the first match of the day, the national teams of Canada and Morocco will face off.

The match begins on July 4 at 22:00.

Canada advanced to the next stage after defeating South Africa 1-0 in the first round of the playoffs. Morocco, on the other hand, played a tense match against the Netherlands and emerged victorious in a penalty shootout.

Both teams are characterized by physical strength, fast attacks, and disciplined defense. Therefore, a single mistake could be decisive in this clash.

Paraguay vs. France: Will the sensation continue?

In the second match of the night, Paraguay will take the field against one of the current favorites, France.

The match starts at 02:00 on the night of July 5.

France convincingly defeated Sweden 3-0 in the round of 32. Paraguay, meanwhile, authored one of the biggest sensations of the World Cup by knocking Germany out in a penalty shootout.

Now, the South Americans will attempt to stop another European giant. Despite Tchouaméni's injury, France aims to reach the quarter-finals with its strong squad and high-speed play.

Tonight's match schedule

22:00 — Canada vs. Morocco

02:00 — Paraguay vs. France

The main question of the night is simple: will the favorites fulfill their roles, or has WC-2026 prepared another sensation?