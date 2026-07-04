Chelsea's leading playmaker Cole Palmer has commented on being left out of the England national team squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. One of the heroes of Euro 2024, the 23-year-old footballer shared his personal feelings after head coach Thomas Tuchel did not take him to the tournament in North America. This decision came as a surprise to many experts and fans. Goal.com reports .

Considered one of England's most talented players in recent years, Cole Palmer admitted in an interview with The Times that the event was difficult to digest. According to him, every professional footballer dreams of competing in the biggest tournament of their career. However, understanding that the coach's decision is final, he is currently focusing on resting.

Coach's Decision and Main Reasons

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has clarified his controversial decision. The German specialist emphasized that Palmer's consistency and physical condition last season were not at the required level. His performances for Chelsea were not as effective as in previous years, and frequent injuries had diminished his chances.

"He lost his best form at the club. Throughout last season, he didn't play the decisive role he used to. Moreover, he couldn't deliver the expected results in national team camps either. Due to injuries, he had to leave training sessions on several occasions, which made it difficult for him to make the squad," Thomas Tuchel explained.

Palmer's Future Plans

Currently, Cole Palmer is on holiday in Ibiza. The footballer aims to make the most of his first full summer break in his career and gather strength ahead of the new season. His rise from the Manchester City academy to becoming a Stamford Bridge star happened very quickly, but the recent dip has shown him that he needs to work harder on himself.

Palmer's situation is also of interest to football fans in Uzbekistan, as he is one of the most watched stars in the English Premier League. His return to the national team will depend not only on his individual efforts but also on Chelsea's overall results in the new season. The attacking midfielder is confident that he can still achieve a lot with his technical skills.

In conclusion, the absence of a young star like Cole Palmer from the World Cup shows how fierce the competition is within the England national team. The Three Lions, led by Thomas Tuchel, are now forced to win without him, while Palmer will fight to reclaim his place in upcoming major tournaments.