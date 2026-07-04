AMD Threadripper Heat Powers a 19th-Century Stirling Engine

·27·Technology
AMD Threadripper Heat Powers a 19th-Century Stirling Engine

Modern high-performance processors are known not only for performing complex calculations but also for generating significant amounts of thermal energy. Dave W. Plummer, a former Microsoft engineer and one of the Windows system developers, decided to put this heat to an unexpected use. Using the heat generated by a system based on the 32-core AMD Threadripper 3970X processor, he started a Stirling engine invented in the 19th century. This was reported by Ixbt.com report .

During the experiment, a miniature Stirling engine was installed on the chipset section of the system board. This device is capable of converting the heat generated by the computer's operation into mechanical energy. As the system heats up, the device absorbs thermal energy, drives the piston, and begins to rotate the flywheel. This process demonstrated a unique harmony between modern technology and a two-century-old engineering concept.

Stirling Engine: History and Modernity

The Stirling engine was first patented in 1816 and belongs to the category of external combustion engines. Although this technology is used in some energy and industrial applications today, in everyday life it most often serves as an educational tool for demonstrating physical processes. In the video published by Plummer, one can see him first spinning the flywheel by hand, after which the engine continued to rotate independently powered solely by the heat coming from the computer.

According to ixbt.com, such miniature engine models can be purchased from retail platforms like Amazon for around 40 dollars. They are so sensitive that they can even operate using the heat from a cup of hot coffee or a human palm. Powerful processors like the AMD Threadripper serve as a sufficiently stable heat source for such devices.

Engineering Experiment and Practical Significance

It should be noted that this experiment was conducted not as a new method of computer cooling but rather as an entertaining scientific demonstration. Dave Plummer did not provide specific figures on how much the processor temperature dropped or how this device affected system performance. Nevertheless, this case draws attention to the issue of recycling excess energy produced by computer hardware.

Currently, there are various projects aimed at redirecting the heat generated by data processing centers and powerful servers toward heating buildings or warming water. Plummer's experiment demonstrated the simplest and most visual form of converting thermal energy into mechanical motion. Such approaches may inspire new ideas for improving the energy efficiency of electronic devices in the future.

AMDThreadripperStirling EngineTechnologyEngineering
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Europe's OpenAI Rival: How Mistral AI Became a Symbol of Technological IndependenceEurope's OpenAI Rival: How Mistral AI Became a Symbol of Technological IndependenceToday, 21:00China's Starlink Alternative: New Satellites from the Qianfan Constellation Launched into OrbitChina's Starlink Alternative: New Satellites from the Qianfan Constellation Launched into OrbitToday, 20:55Xiaomi Discontinues Civi Smartphone SeriesXiaomi Discontinues Civi Smartphone SeriesToday, 19:56World's First Neurodynamic Chip Created in China: Up to 478 Times Faster Than GPU in Certain TasksWorld's First Neurodynamic Chip Created in China: Up to 478 Times Faster Than GPU in Certain TasksToday, 19:29Vivo X300e: New Flagship with 7000 mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5Vivo X300e: New Flagship with 7000 mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5Today, 18:50World's first 3D-printed nuclear reactor module unveiled in the USAWorld's first 3D-printed nuclear reactor module unveiled in the USAToday, 18:26
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update