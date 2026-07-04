Cape Verde Defeated, but Sets Historic Record

·2·Sport
Cape Verde Defeated, but Sets Historic Record

Although the Cape Verde national team has concluded its participation in the 2026 World Cup, it has set a unique record in the history of African football. The team became the first African representative to score two goals in a single match against the reigning world champions, Argentina.

In a dramatic match that extended into extra time, the Argentines emerged victorious with a 3:2 score. However, Cape Verde's courageous performance and two goals will remain in World Cup history.

First African Team to Score Twice Against the Reigning Champion

Cape Verde's players breached the Argentine defense twice. In doing so, they became the first African national team in World Cup history to score at least two goals in a single match against the defending champion.

Representatives of the small island nation fought until the end against one of the strongest teams in the football world, causing serious difficulties for their opponents.

Cameroon and Senegal Also Defeated Champions

Previously, African national teams had succeeded in defeating reigning world champions.

In the 1990 World Cup, Cameroon defeated the defending champions Argentina. In 2002, Senegal achieved a historic victory over France.

However, in both matches, the African teams scored only one goal in their opponent's net. Cape Verde set a new benchmark by scoring two goals against the reigning champion.

Argentina Escapes in Extra Time

Cape Verde played fearlessly against the favorites and pushed the match into extra time.

Despite this, the Argentines secured a 3:2 victory in the decisive minutes, advancing to the next stage of the tournament.

A Historic Result Behind the Defeat

Cape Verde bids farewell to the 2026 World Cup, but it does not leave the tournament empty-handed. The team has earned its place in the annals of African football through its courage and historic two goals against the reigning world champion.

In short, while Argentina won on the scoreboard, Cape Verde also left its mark in history.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Roma Accelerates Efforts for Mason Greenwood TransferRoma Accelerates Efforts for Mason Greenwood TransferYesterday, 23:13Arsenal and Beşiktaş reach agreement on Leandro Trossard transferArsenal and Beşiktaş reach agreement on Leandro Trossard transferYesterday, 22:15Ruben Amorim Convinces Luka Modric to Stay in Milan ProjectRuben Amorim Convinces Luka Modric to Stay in Milan ProjectYesterday, 21:13Ange Postecoglou Heads to Saudi Arabia: He Will Work with Cristiano RonaldoAnge Postecoglou Heads to Saudi Arabia: He Will Work with Cristiano RonaldoYesterday, 20:50Manchester United Return to Aurelien Tchouameni Option to Strengthen MidfieldManchester United Return to Aurelien Tchouameni Option to Strengthen MidfieldYesterday, 20:38Today's Sure Prediction: Which National Teams Will Advance to the Next RoundToday's Sure Prediction: Which National Teams Will Advance to the Next RoundYesterday, 20:10
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan