Cape Verde Defeated, but Sets Historic Record

Although the Cape Verde national team has concluded its participation in the 2026 World Cup, it has set a unique record in the history of African football. The team became the first African representative to score two goals in a single match against the reigning world champions, Argentina.

In a dramatic match that extended into extra time, the Argentines emerged victorious with a 3:2 score. However, Cape Verde's courageous performance and two goals will remain in World Cup history.

First African Team to Score Twice Against the Reigning Champion

Cape Verde's players breached the Argentine defense twice. In doing so, they became the first African national team in World Cup history to score at least two goals in a single match against the defending champion.

Representatives of the small island nation fought until the end against one of the strongest teams in the football world, causing serious difficulties for their opponents.

Cameroon and Senegal Also Defeated Champions

Previously, African national teams had succeeded in defeating reigning world champions.

In the 1990 World Cup, Cameroon defeated the defending champions Argentina. In 2002, Senegal achieved a historic victory over France.

However, in both matches, the African teams scored only one goal in their opponent's net. Cape Verde set a new benchmark by scoring two goals against the reigning champion.

Argentina Escapes in Extra Time

Cape Verde played fearlessly against the favorites and pushed the match into extra time.

Despite this, the Argentines secured a 3:2 victory in the decisive minutes, advancing to the next stage of the tournament.

A Historic Result Behind the Defeat

Cape Verde bids farewell to the 2026 World Cup, but it does not leave the tournament empty-handed. The team has earned its place in the annals of African football through its courage and historic two goals against the reigning world champion.

In short, while Argentina won on the scoreboard, Cape Verde also left its mark in history.