Starting Lineups Announced for Paraguay vs France Match

·1·Sport
Starting Lineups Announced for Paraguay vs France Match

The starting lineups for the World Cup round of 16 match between Paraguay and France have been announced. The match begins today at 02:00 Tashkent time. Paraguay has opted for a 5-4-1 formation, while France will play 4-2-3-1. The screenshot does not fully show the stadium name, team coaches, and substitute players.

Paraguay's starting lineup:

• Goalkeeper: O. Higuera
• Defenders: X. Cáceres, G. Velázquez, G. Gómez, O. Alderete, X. Alonso
• Midfielders: M. Almirón, D. Gómez, A. Cubas, M. Galarsa
• Forward: X. Enciso

France's starting lineup:

• Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan
• Defenders: Lucas Digne, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Koundé
• Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot, Manu Koné, Bradley Barcola, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé
• Forward: Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé will lead the attack for France, supported by a trio of Barcola, Olise, and Dembélé. Paraguay will play with five defenders, aiming to utilize Enciso's speed on counter-attacks.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Unahi Named Best Player of Match Against CanadaUnahi Named Best Player of Match Against CanadaToday, 00:42Atletico Madrid Preparing Final Offer for Morten Hjulmand TransferAtletico Madrid Preparing Final Offer for Morten Hjulmand TransferToday, 00:16World Cup 2026. Morocco Defeat Canada and Advance to Quarter-FinalsWorld Cup 2026. Morocco Defeat Canada and Advance to Quarter-FinalsToday, 00:08Why did Real Madrid abandon the Enzo Fernandez transfer?Why did Real Madrid abandon the Enzo Fernandez transfer?Today, 00:07Messi's words to Vozinya revealed...Messi's words to Vozinya revealed...Today, 00:04Xabi Alonso Wants Two Real Madrid Stars for ChelseaXabi Alonso Wants Two Real Madrid Stars for ChelseaToday, 00:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan