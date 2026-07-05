Starting Lineups Announced for Paraguay vs France Match
The starting lineups for the World Cup round of 16 match between Paraguay and France have been announced. The match begins today at 02:00 Tashkent time. Paraguay has opted for a 5-4-1 formation, while France will play 4-2-3-1. The screenshot does not fully show the stadium name, team coaches, and substitute players.
Paraguay's starting lineup:
• Goalkeeper: O. Higuera
• Defenders: X. Cáceres, G. Velázquez, G. Gómez, O. Alderete, X. Alonso
• Midfielders: M. Almirón, D. Gómez, A. Cubas, M. Galarsa
• Forward: X. Enciso
France's starting lineup:
• Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan
• Defenders: Lucas Digne, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Koundé
• Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot, Manu Koné, Bradley Barcola, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé
• Forward: Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé will lead the attack for France, supported by a trio of Barcola, Olise, and Dembélé. Paraguay will play with five defenders, aiming to utilize Enciso's speed on counter-attacks.
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