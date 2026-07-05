Carlo Ancelotti Reveals Plan to Stop Haaland Ahead of Brazil vs Norway Clash

Unexpected statements are ringing out ahead of the World Cup round of 16 clash between Brazil and Norway. Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti announced that no special tactics have been developed against one of the tournament's most dangerous forwards, Erling Haaland. This encounter is generating huge interest not only as a battle for a quarter-final spot between two teams, but also as a clash between the world's best striker and one of the most solid defensive lines. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Erling Haaland has already scored five goals in the current tournament and is Norway's main weapon. Nevertheless, the experienced Italian specialist Carlo Ancelotti expressed full confidence in his players' abilities. In his view, Brazil's defenders have faced the Manchester City star multiple times in Europe's top-level competitions and know his playing style very well.

Ancelotti's Confidence in Defenders and Tactical Approach

"I don't think there is such a thing as an 'anti-Haaland' plan. There is no need to explain to my defenders how to play against him, because they have faced each other many times. Our team is in optimal condition, but we must continue to grow. Everyone knows how Erling moves. My task is not to give individual instructions against him, but to shape the overall play of the entire team," Ancelotti said at the pre-match press conference.

In this match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the rivalry from the English Premier League moves to the international stage. In particular, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is expected to lead Brazil's defensive line. He regularly battles Haaland in the English championship. Ancelotti is confident that exactly this familiarity and experience will help the five-time world champions on their path to the quarter-finals.

Squad Losses and Returns

Brazil reached this stage after a dramatic victory over Japan. In that match, a goal scored by Gabriel Martinelli in the final minutes brought the team victory. However, there are also losses in the squad. Midfielder Lucas Paqueta will miss the match against Norway due to injury. This could cause certain difficulties for Selecao in the center of the pitch.

One piece of positive news is that Barcelona forward Raphinha has recovered from his injury and is expected to return to the lineup. His return gives Ancelotti more options in the attacking line. On Norway's side, the status of defenders Julian Ryerson and Holmgren Pedersen is in question. Nevertheless, the team led by Stale Solbakken is preparing to withstand Brazil's intense pressure.

The winner of this match will face the winner of the clash between England and Mexico in the quarter-finals. While Norway relies on organized play and strong discipline, Brazil trusts in its individual skill and tactical experience. Ancelotti's players, having drawn conclusions from their mistakes in the Japan match, will try to prove that they are one of the tournament's main favorites.