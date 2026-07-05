Putin Called Trump: What Was Said in the Conversation?

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Donald Trump on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of US independence, congratulating him and the American people on the holiday.

The conversation, which lasted nearly an hour and a half, was not limited to congratulations. The two leaders also discussed the war in Ukraine, the situation around Iran, diplomatic mediation, and future relations.

Putin Recalled the Historical Ties Between Russia and the US

According to the Kremlin statement, in his congratulatory words Putin mentioned Russia's historical role in the formation of American statehood and the alliance between the two countries during World War II.

The Russian leader also highly praised the large-scale celebration events organized on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of US independence.

At the end of the conversation, Putin once again reminded Trump that the standing invitation to visit Russia remains in effect.

The Conversation Lasted Nearly 1.5 Hours

According to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the phone conversation lasted about one hour and 25 minutes.

This was the fourth phone conversation between Putin and Trump since the beginning of 2026. The Kremlin described it as a "working and constructive" conversation.

The Ukraine War Was One of the Main Topics

According to Ushakov, Donald Trump expressed his readiness to help end the hostilities more quickly and resolve the conflict.

It was also stated that US President's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will continue their mediation efforts and may visit Moscow again if necessary.

The Russian side stated that it favors resolving the conflict through a political-diplomatic path, but will not abandon its fundamental demands.

Conflicting Statements Regarding Konstantinovka

According to the Kremlin representative, Putin informed Trump about the situation on the battlefield, saying that Russian troops are advancing.

The Russian side claimed to have established control over the city of Konstantinovka. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the country's General Staff denied this report, stating that the city remains under Ukrainian control. Therefore, this information is currently based on contradictory statements from the parties.

Views Were Also Exchanged on Iran

Putin and Trump also discussed the situation in the Middle East, including relations between the US and Iran.

The Russian president emphasized that reaching a mutual understanding governing negotiations could help reduce tensions in the region.

According to Ushakov, Moscow expressed its readiness to provide practical assistance in stabilizing the situation, and Trump expressed gratitude for Russia's proposals.

Space and Football Were Also Mentioned

According to Russian media, during the conversation, the next flight of a Russian-American crew from the Baikonur cosmodrome to the International Space Station was noted as an example of symbolic cooperation.

Additionally, Putin wished Trump success in organizing the FIFA World Cup currently taking place in the US.

At the end of the conversation, the presidents agreed to speak again by phone in the near future. On the same day, Trump also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, discussing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war.

It should be noted that Putin also called Trump on June 14 on the occasion of his birthday.