Sail of the 21st Century: Wing560 Technology Successfully Tested on a Giant Cargo Ship

·29·Technology
Sail of the 21st Century: Wing560 Technology Successfully Tested on a Giant Cargo Ship

A significant step has been taken toward transitioning to eco-friendly technologies in the maritime transport industry. A rigid sail system called Wing560, developed by the company Oceanbird, has proven its effectiveness in propelling a giant ro-ro vessel (car carrier) named Tirranna. This technology enables a significant reduction in conventional fuel consumption. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the 230-meter-long vessel Tirranna returned to commercial operation after completing trials. Wing560 is a massive structure standing 46 meters tall and 14 meters wide, fundamentally different from traditional soft sails. It features aerodynamic properties more similar to an aircraft wing, generating additional thrust by harnessing wind energy.

Ecology and Economic Efficiency

This project is being implemented within the framework of Europe's Orcelle Horizon program. The program's main goal is to reduce the amount of harmful gases emitted into the atmosphere by maritime transport. The Wing560 system reduces the load on the engine, which in turn ensures fuel efficiency. According to preliminary calculations, a single sail of this type can reduce fuel consumption by approximately 10 percent.

The installation process was carried out at the Damen shipyard in Rotterdam. Prior to installation, Wing560 was certified by the prestigious DNV classification society. The vessel is currently operating its regular routes, but Oceanbird engineers are also on board. Specialists from the joint venture of Alfa Laval and Wallenius Lines are monitoring the sail's performance in real sea conditions and collecting data.

Future Prospects

Oceanbird engineers emphasize that this technology is not limited to a single sail. In the future, newly built vessels are planned to be equipped with multiple Wing560 structures. This would allow the vessel to obtain more than half of the energy required for propulsion from wind. Most importantly, this does not negatively affect cargo delivery times.

For countries with limited access to the sea, such as Uzbekistan, such global logistics innovations are also significant. The reduction of cargo transportation costs worldwide and the tightening of environmental standards directly affect prices in international trade chains. The transition of maritime transport to a "green" economy through modern technologies serves as an important factor in the fight against global warming.

OceanbirdWing560TechnologyEcologyMaritime Transport
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