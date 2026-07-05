Real Madrid Strengthen Right-Back: Denzel Dumfries Moves to Madrid

Spanish club Real Madrid have made their next blockbuster move of the summer transfer window. The Madrid side officially announced the signing of a contract with Inter defender Denzel Dumfries. This transfer is part of the club's strategy to further strengthen their defensive line, particularly the right flank. This was reported by Goal.com reporting the news.

According to Goal.com and the club's press service, Real Madrid have paid the release clause of 20 million euros set for the Dutch footballer. The agreement with the 30-year-old player is set for four years, running until June 30, 2030. Through this transfer, head coach Jose Mourinho aims to intensify competition within the squad.

New Competition in the Defensive Line

With his arrival in Madrid, Denzel Dumfries will become a serious competitor for Trent Alexander-Arnold. After Dani Carvajal's contract expired and he left the club, Trent Alexander-Arnold was the only right-back remaining. Now, the arrival of the experienced Dumfries gives the coaching staff ample opportunities for rotation and tactical adjustments.

Inter's management, considering the player's expiring contract, decided to sell him. According to The Athletic, the Dutch defender fully meets the Madrid club's requirements with his experience and physical condition. His transfer is also being regarded as a financially advantageous deal for Real Madrid.

Five Successful Years at Inter

During his five seasons in the Italian capital, Denzel Dumfries established himself as one of Europe's most consistent wing-backs. He made a total of 207 appearances for the Nerazzurri, scoring 27 goals and providing 28 assists. With his help, Inter won the Serie A title twice.

Over 200 appearances for Inter;

Two-time Italian league champion;

Key member of the Netherlands national team;

Active both defensively and offensively on the right flank.

Although he lost some playing time last season due to ankle surgery, Dumfries still made 28 appearances and scored 5 goals. His physical strength and ability to join attacks are expected to suit Real Madrid's fast-paced playing style. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see who will claim the starting spot on the right flank in the new season.