A massive project that is expected to mark a turning point in the UK's energy system has been announced. A private consortium led by Europe's SGE company has proposed building 14 small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) on the country's territory. If this initiative is realized, the total capacity of the new power units will reach 4.2 GW, which is sufficient to supply nearly 8 million households with uninterrupted electricity. This was reported by Ixbt.com news .

The project has already been submitted for review within the framework of the British government's Advanced Nuclear Framework state program. According to the consortium's calculations, once the new reactors are operational, they could cover up to 11 percent of the country's electricity demand. Most importantly, these facilities are expected to have a service life of at least 60 years.

New Technology and Strategic Approach

Unlike traditional large nuclear power plants, the project envisions placing identicalreactors across three major sites. This technology was developed by. According to the plan, six reactors will be installed at the first station, and four each at the remaining two. This serial production approach enables shorter construction times and significantly lower costs per unit.

The consortium behind the project is also quite prestigious, including companies such as Samsung C&T, Laing O'Rourke, Aecon Group, Google Cloud, Fermi Development and Etara . Financing is planned to be resolved through private investments and Britain's Contracts for Difference mechanism, with the support of the National Wealth Fund.

Role and Prospects in Global Energy

reactor is currently considered one of the most ready and reliable designs in the small modular reactor class. The first power unit of this type is currently being built in Canada, while in the UK the technology is simultaneously undergoing government licensing. If the government gives the green light to this initiative, the first reactor is scheduled for commercial operation in 2034.

For countries striving for energy independence, such as Uzbekistan, small modular reactor technology naturally generates great interest. According to Ixbt.com, this project is seen not only as a clean energy source but also as a modern solution that can be built faster and more cheaply than traditional nuclear power plants. The British experience could usher in a new era of nuclear energy worldwide.