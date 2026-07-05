Paraguay head coach: "We have players who have passed life's trials"

Paraguay national team head coach Gustavo Alfaro shared touching thoughts about his players after the defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup round of 16.

According to the specialist, Paraguayan players have fought not only against world stars on the pitch, but also against severe trials in their own lives.

France had world stars in their ranks

Alfaro emphasized the strength of the opposing lineup, noting that his players were ready for the decisive match.

He reminded that France's squad includes players competing for the Ballon d'Or and stars striving to become the all-time top scorer in World Cup history.

However, the coach stressed that his players' life stories are no less remarkable than those of any football star.

"They have gone through severe trials"

According to Alfaro, the Paraguay squad includes players who endured great hardships in childhood, and some who grew up without even knowing their fathers.

The specialist did not hide his pride in the path his players had walked.

"We have players who have experienced very severe trials in life," Alfaro said.

Galarza played against Germany and France

The coach cited the career of midfielder Matias Galarza as an example.

"Previously, Galarza couldn't even play for River Plate. Now he has taken the pitch against Germany and France," Alfaro said.

In his view, this is one of the brightest proofs of the player's hard work and refusal to give up.

Forced to sell clothes for his daughter

Alfaro also spoke about the difficult life journey of Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

According to him, Gill was once forced to sell clothes to save his daughter's life.

"Now any team in the world would want to have such a goalkeeper in their squad," the coach said.

Gill also saved several dangerous shots in the match against France, repeatedly rescuing his team from inevitable goals.

Paraguay exits the World Cup

Paraguay lost 0:1 to France in the round of 16.

The only goal of the match was scored by Kylian Mbappe from a penalty. Thus, Paraguay's participation in the 2026 World Cup came to an end.

But according to Alfaro's words, this team's true victory is not only in the scoreline. They overcame severe life trials and made it all the way to the World Cup stage.