Zlatan Ibrahimovic: "I would have gotten four red cards in the match against Paraguay"

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Zlatan Ibrahimovic: "I would have gotten four red cards in the match against Paraguay"

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, one of the brightest and most outspoken stars in the football world, shared his sharp opinions after the World Cup match between France and Paraguay. The Swedish former striker highlighted the rough play and provocations of the South Americans on the pitch and praised the composure of the French players. Goal.com reports .

Although the France national team secured a 1:0 victory over Paraguay and earned a quarter-final berth, the match was remembered more for physical battles and "dirty play" than for technical skill. A penalty converted by Kylian Mbappe in the 70th minute decided the fate of the encounter. However, throughout the entire match, Didier Deschamps' pupils remained under the relentless pressure and provocations of the opposition.

Ibrahimovic's unexpected admission

In an interview with Fox Sports, Ibrahimovic admitted that if he had been on the pitch, he would not have been able to control his emotions in such a situation. According to Goal.com, the legendary striker criticized Paraguay's playing style and emphasized that his character would not tolerate such provocations.

"Today was a completely different challenge for them. The main task was not to fall for provocations, to stay calm and not lose balance. You had to not be fooled by the opponent's tricks. I would have gotten at least four red cards in this match! Maybe I would have sent someone to the hospital... I love playing real football, I don't like it when someone deliberately gets under my skin," emphasized Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

According to statistics, the Paraguay national team committed 13 fouls during the match, mainly targeting the French forwards. Interestingly, the South Americans finished the match without a single yellow card, while the French representatives were warned three times. This situation also raised many questions regarding refereeing.

Champion-like composure

According to Ibrahimovic, the composure displayed by the France national team is evidence that they are worthy of the championship. He particularly praised the Les Bleus representatives for doing their job professionally instead of getting into arguments with the opposition.

"France showed composure, they didn't lose focus. They did what needed to be done. They simply smiled at the opponent's face. That's the best response — to smile, score a goal, win and celebrate with the fans. That's how you should respond," added the former striker.

This victory provided France not only with a passage to the next stage but also with a psychological advantage. Such recognition from experienced players like Zlatan undoubtedly boosts the team's prestige in the tournament. France is now preparing for even tougher tests in the quarter-finals.

Zlatan IbrahimovicKylian MbappeFranceWorld CupFootball
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