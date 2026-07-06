The future of one of world football's brightest stars, Erling Haaland, is back in the spotlight. The father of the Manchester City striker, Alf-Inge, has fueled transfer rumors by discussing the possibility of a move to Real Madrid. Although the player feels happy in England, the allure of the "Royal Club" remains as strong as ever. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to Goal.com, in an interview with DAZN before Norway's match against Brazil, Alf-Inge Haaland emphasized that his son has a long-term contract with Manchester City. However, he added comments that excited Madrid fans: "Everyone wants to play for Real Madrid. You never know what will happen in football," he stated.

Currently 25, Erling Haaland is proving to be in peak form at the 2026 World Cup. In the match against Brazil, he scored a brace, leading Norway to the quarterfinals. The striker has brought his tournament goal tally to 7, keeping pace with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé in the Golden Boot race. His international record—62 goals in 54 games—is an incredible statistic for the football world.

Madrid's interest and election promises

Haaland's name was frequently mentioned during the recent presidential race at Real Madrid. Defeated candidate Enrique Riquelme built his campaign on the promise of signing the Norwegian star. Although Haaland's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, denied these claims at the time, the latest comments from the player's father suggest that the door to a transfer is not completely closed.

Manchester City's management is trying to remain calm. The club extended the striker's contract in early 2025, securing him for the long term. Nevertheless, interest from giants like Real Madrid and the player's evolving plans could pose a constant threat to the English champions.

This transfer topic is also very interesting for football fans in Uzbekistan. Every move by Erling Haaland sparks major discussions on social media. If this transfer happens, it will undoubtedly become one of the most expensive and sensational deals in football history. For now, the striker is focused on his successful World Cup campaign.