Neymar announces his retirement from the Brazil national team

·55·Sport
Neymar announces his retirement from the Brazil national team

One of the brightest stars in the history of Brazilian football, the national team's all-time top scorer Neymar has brought his international career to an end. This unexpected and emotional decision was announced following Brazil's defeat to Norway in the World Cup Round of 16. For the 34-year-old forward, this tournament became the final major competition of his career. According to Goal.com reports.

In the match against Norway, the Brazilians lost 1-2 and were forced to leave the tournament early. Although Neymar scored a penalty in the final minutes to narrow the deficit, it could not save the "Pentacampeões". Unable to hold back tears on the pitch after the game, the footballer confirmed in the mixed zone that he would never wear the national team jersey again.

The end of a legendary journey

Neymar reflected on the end of his international career symbolically. "I tried, I gave my all. It all started at MetLife Stadium, and it ended right here. Now it's all over," the forward emphasized. According to Goal.com, the player's emotional state reflects how difficult this decision was for him to accept.

Neymar's 16-year career with the Brazil national team was filled with true records and unforgettable moments. He made 130 appearances and scored 80 goals. With this result, he surpassed the legendary Pelé's record, becoming the country's all-time top scorer. He also recorded 59 assists.

Numbers and legacy

Neymar stood out not only for his goals but also for his leadership on the pitch. He ranks second on the list of players with the most appearances for the national team. Unfortunately, a World Cup title is missing from his collection, but he remained the face and symbol of Brazilian football for over a decade.

Neymar, who wore the national team's number 10 jersey with distinction, was always at the heart of the team's attacking play, despite various tactical changes and coaching shifts. His departure marks the end of an entire era in Brazilian football. Now, the "Seleção" will have to look for a new leader, but Neymar's statistical achievements and playing style will undoubtedly remain in the memory of fans for a long time.

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