Details of the post-match conversation between Cape Verde national team goalkeeper Vozinha and Argentina captain Lionel Messi have been revealed.

It is noted that Messi told the experienced goalkeeper that he would be happy to see him in the Inter Miami squad. This was reported by former AC Milan midfielder Rodney Strasser on his social media page.

Messi expressed warm thoughts about Vozinha

According to Strasser, Messi spoke with Vozinha after the match between Argentina and Cape Verde.

It is said that during this very conversation, the Argentine star expressed that he would be pleased to see the goalkeeper in the Inter Miami lineup.

This remark served as evidence that Vozinha's reliable performance at the World Cup is being highly valued.

Searching for a new club before the tournament

Rodney Strasser reported that before the start of the World Cup, Vozinha had asked him for help in finding a new club.

However, the former footballer advised the goalkeeper not to worry too much about transfer matters and to focus all his attention on the World Cup.

Now, Vozinha's performance in the tournament has further fueled rumors about his future.

"The best goalkeeper of the World Cup"

Strasser also emphasized that he considers Vozinha the best goalkeeper of the 2026 World Cup.

The Cape Verde representative gained the attention of fans throughout the tournament with his reliable saves and consistent play.

Previously, it was reported that he had set a historic record for the number of social media followers among goalkeepers.

The "Inter Miami" option sparked discussion

There is no information yet on whether Messi's words constitute an official transfer offer.

Nevertheless, such a sentiment from a world football legend has further increased interest surrounding Vozinha's name. A goalkeeper who was looking for a new club yesterday has caught Messi's attention today — in football, sometimes a single tournament can change an entire career.