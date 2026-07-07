Political controversy at the 2026 World Cup: Trump admits everything...

·49·Sport
Political controversy at the 2026 World Cup: Trump admits everything...

The political and sporting controversy surrounding the World Cup has taken an unexpected turn. US President Donald Trump has officially admitted to calling FIFA President Gianni Infantino to request the cancellation of the red card issued to national team striker Folarin Balogun.

Earlier, the International Football Federation sensationally postponed the American player's disqualification for one year, allowing him to participate in the Round of 16 match against Belgium. Zamin.uz presents the most intense details of this sensational event.

“I didn't even know what a red card was”: Trump's candid confession

Speaking with journalists at the White House on July 6, Donald Trump made a statement regarding the situation. In his opinion, there was no basis for sending off Balogun in the Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina (2-0):

  • About the situation: “I saw the episode. I was a good athlete myself, I understand sports. There was no foul there. It was just two strong guys colliding at high speed.”

  • About the referee: Trump called the match referee's decision “very suspicious” and stated that if his history were investigated, questions would arise.

  • About the rules: The President did not hide that he does not understand the rules of football well: “I didn't even know what a red card was. But punishing for a game that hasn't been played yet is an extreme injustice.”

After calling FIFA boss Gianni Infantino, Trump stated that he now respects him “ten times more.” He also emphasized that the 2026 World Cup is being held in the US precisely because of him: “Biden was sleeping at that time,” the US leader added.

“I believe in FIFA's justice”: Infantino justifies himself

For Gianni Infantino, who is facing sharp criticism and calls for his resignation worldwide, this confession by Trump was an unpleasant surprise. The FIFA boss immediately issued an official statement, attempting to deny suspicions of lobbying:

  • Infantino admitted that the US President called him but called it “standard practice.” He said that many heads of state and government officials around the world call him regularly.

  • The FIFA head emphasized that the organization's disciplinary and judicial bodies are completely independent, he cannot influence their decisions, and he only read the decision regarding Balogun when they announced it.

Political pressure did not save the US after all

On July 6, the International Football Federation effectively canceled Balogun's disqualification, giving him a one-year probationary period. Although, according to the regulations, he was supposed to be suspended for at least two matches.

However, such unprecedented political lobbying did not help the US national team. In the Round of 16 match held at night, Folarin Balogun took the field against Belgium and played the full 90 minutes. He took three shots on goal but failed to score.

The US national team lost to Belgium by a large margin — 1:4 and shamefully left the World Cup held on their home soil.

Donald TrumpGianni InfantinoFIFAFolarin BalogunBelgium
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