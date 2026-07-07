Nothing Phone (4b) Announced: 6 Years of Updates and Record-Breaking Battery

The British brand Nothing has expanded its product lineup by officially unveiling the new Nothing Phone (4b). This device is the first "b" series model in the company's history, competing in the mid-range segment with a unique design and long-term software support. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The smartphone's exterior retains the brand's traditional style, incorporating design elements from the Phone (2a) and Phone (2a) Pro models. The rear panel features the Glyph interface, a signature of the Nothing brand. In the new model, this light panel also includes a red light signal function during video recording.

Technically, the Nothing Phone (4b) is equipped with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display. The screen features Full HD+ resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 2000 nits, ensuring clear visibility even in sunny weather. At its core, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor and 8 GB of RAM.

Artificial Intelligence and a Dedicated Button

A new additional button called the Essential Key has appeared on the smartphone's body. According to ixbt.com, this button allows users to quickly access AI features. This aligns with current smartphone market trends to simplify the user experience.

Regarding camera capabilities, the main block houses a 50 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens. The front panel features a 16 MP selfie camera. The device is powered by a 5200 mAh battery, although the version for the Indian market will come with a 6000 mAh battery, the largest in Nothing's history.

In terms of software, the company is making big promises. The Phone (4b) runs on Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16. The manufacturer guarantees three major Android updates and six years of security patches.

Additional Features and Pricing

33 W wired charging;

7.5 W reverse charging;

IP64 dust and water resistance;

Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC modules;

Stereo speakers.

In the European market, the base model of the Nothing Phone (4b) with 128 GB of storage is priced at around 330 euros. Given the growing popularity of this brand in the Uzbekistan market, we can expect the new model to appear on local retailer shelves soon.