Citizen who fell into a well in Bostanliq rescued...

A citizen vacationing at a summer house in the Bostanliq district of Tashkent region fell into a well. Emergency Situations Ministry rescuers, who promptly arrived at the scene, pulled him out safely.

The citizen was handed over to medical personnel, and it is reported that his condition is currently good.

The incident occurred in Novobod neighborhood

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the incident took place yesterday at 12:27 PM at one of the summer houses in the Novobod neighborhood of Bostanliq district.

The Tashkent Regional Emergency Situations Department received a report that a citizen had fallen into a well.

Rescuers arrived immediately

Upon receiving the report, MES rescuers headed to the scene with special equipment.

They carried out rescue operations to extract the citizen trapped in the well.

Citizen rescued safely

As a result of the prompt actions taken, the citizen was safely pulled out of the well.

Following this, he was placed under the supervision of medical staff.

Condition reported as good

According to the MES, the citizen's condition is currently good.

The incident once again demonstrated the importance of strictly adhering to safety measures around wells and deep structures.