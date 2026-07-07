A national navigation system to be created in Uzbekistan: Important changes...

·0·Uzbekistan
A national navigation system to be created in Uzbekistan: Important changes...

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed a presentation on the development of digitalization and telecommunications. A number of important initiatives that will fundamentally change the country's life and business environment were proposed. Zamin.uz has collected the most essential and interesting points of this presentation.

National navigation instead of foreign platforms

Currently, Uzbek citizens mainly use foreign navigation platforms. Officials in the sector proposed to the President the creation of a national navigation system that would generate geodata based on a single standard. This system is considered essential for the high-quality organization of transport, logistics, emergency services, urban planning, and public services.

Furthermore, a Unified Integrated Digital Platform for Public Administration based on artificial intelligence will be introduced in Tashkent this year, and in all regions starting next year. It will help to identify problems in the regions early and allocate resources correctly.

Reducing bureaucracy for entrepreneurs

Today, business costs are rising because customs, tax, and statistical agencies use different product classifiers. Through the newly introduced Unified National Classification System for Goods and Services, excessive bureaucratic processes will be reduced, and inter-agency data exchange will be facilitated.

Startups and IT-export: Rapid growth

Uzbekistan has climbed 31 places in the international "StartupBlink" ranking and has been rated as one of the fastest-growing startup ecosystems in the world. Tashkent took 1st place in Central Asia. To further develop the sector, the following incentives were proposed:

  • Tax incentives for IT-Park resident employees will be extended until 2040.

  • Through the "Talent Hub" program, foreign investors will be given the opportunity to open companies and bank accounts remotely.

  • IT-exporting companies will have a portion of their monthly salaries, international certification, and relocation costs covered.

Telecommunications: Mandatory internet in new homes

In recent years, the level of internet coverage in residential areas has increased from 41 percent to 98 percent. Now, new rules are being introduced to further stimulate business in the sector:

Innovation / Initiative

Detailed information

Multi-story buildings

A requirement will be imposed to mandatorily design and build new multi-story residential buildings with high-speed fiber-optic internet infrastructure.

Licensing

The existing 2 types of licenses for network design and construction will be merged into 1, and the issuance period will be reduced from 25 days to 10 working days.

Young entrepreneurs

Young people who want to start their own business in the sector will be granted loans of up to 530 million soums at a 15% interest rate for a 7-year term, with a 2-year grace period, under the "Future Entrepreneur" program.

The head of state approved these proposals and gave strict instructions to ensure cybersecurity and the protection of personal data while improving the quality of digital services.

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