Conflict between Rodri and Bernardo Silva: Spanish star apologizes to former teammate

The Round of 16 match between Spain and Portugal at the World Cup was memorable not only for the intense competition but also for an unexpected conflict. After the match in Dallas, which ended in a 1-0 victory for the Spanish side, a heated verbal exchange occurred on the pitch between Rodri and Bernardo Silva. This incident drew the attention of many fans and experts, as both players have played together for Manchester City for a long time. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

A goal scored by substitute Mikel Merino in the 91st minute sent Spain to the quarter-finals. However, provocative actions by Rodri near the end of the game escalated the situation. The Portuguese representatives, particularly Bernardo Silva, reacted emotionally to their opponent's behavior. According to Goal.com, the pressure and responsibility on the international stage tested the professional relationship between the two stars.

Emotions on the pitch and an apology

Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, who touched the ball 106 times, completed 87 accurate passes, and controlled the midfield, admitted his mistake after the game. It turned out the conflict arose after Rodri demonstratively celebrated Bernardo Silva missing a clear goal-scoring opportunity. The Portuguese playmaker's header in the final seconds going wide was a major blow for him.

"I made a mistake because I celebrated when he missed that chance. I apologized to him immediately after the game. I think the issue was resolved right there because of the trust and friendship between us," Rodri emphasized in an interview with journalists. This situation proved once again that no matter how close friends players are, the interests of the national team always come first.

A new era for Portugal

For Portugal, this defeat means not only an exit from the tournament but also the end of an entire era. Head coach Roberto Martinez has officially announced his resignation. There is also growing speculation that this could be the final major tournament for the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, experienced specialist Jorge Jesus is seen as the primary candidate for the Portugal head coach position.

The Spanish national team is now focusing on the quarter-finals. Luis de la Fuente's side will face Belgium in Los Angeles on Friday, July 10. Experts believe the Spanish will try to stop Belgium's fast counter-attacks by maintaining their dominance in midfield. Increasing efficiency in the attacking line is expected to be the decisive factor for victory in the quarter-finals.