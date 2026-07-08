UCL debut: "Sabah's" historic victory and Rahmonaliyev's success

·1·Sport
UCL debut: "Sabah's" historic victory and Rahmonaliyev's success

The qualifying stage of the new UEFA Champions League season has kicked off on European pitches. Baku's "Sabah" club, which won the Azerbaijani championship last season, made its debut in the continent's most prestigious tournament for the first time in its history. In the first leg of the first qualifying round, they hosted Wales' "The New Saints." Zamin.uz presents the details of this historic encounter.

Intensity and goals in the second half

The first half of the match was quite balanced and competitive. Although both teams tried to find a way to the opponent's goal, they lacked precision in the final third. As a result, the scoreboard remained goalless until the break.

In the second half, the Baku side significantly increased the pace of the game, which paid off:

  • 66th minute: Veljko Simic opened the scoring, capitalizing on a beautiful assist from Tymoteusz Puchacz — 1:0.

  • 84th minute: The hosts, who were in complete control of the game, scored a second goal. This time, Kahim Perris put his name on the scoreboard, securing his team's victory — 2:0.

The Welsh players were unable to offer any serious resistance to change the situation or score at least one consolation goal in the remaining minutes, leaving the pitch without a goal.

Umarali Rahmonaliyev in the UEFA Champions League!

This match held special significance for Uzbek football fans. This is because another one of our compatriots took the field in the new UEFA Champions League season.

Skilled midfielder Umarali Rahmonaliyev, a candidate for the Uzbekistan national team, was included in "Sabah's" starting lineup. He played actively for exactly one hour (60 minutes) and contributed to his team's victory.

Thus, Rahmonaliyev opened a new chapter in his career, joining the elite ranks of Uzbek footballers who have participated in the UEFA Champions League.

Brief match statistics

Indicator

"Sabah" (Azerbaijan)

"The New Saints" (Wales)

Final score

2 : 0

0 : 0

Goals

V. Simic (66'), K. Perris (84')

Assist

T. Puchacz (66')

Our representative

U. Rahmonaliyev (played 60 minutes)

The Baku side began their debut with a successful and confident victory. Now, "Sabah" players must maintain this positive result in the return leg to be held in Wales in a week to secure their spot in the next round.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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