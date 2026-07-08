England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane continues to solidify his position as one of the most dangerous forwards in world football. With his prolific performance at the 2026 World Cup, he is impressing not only fans but also former football stars. In an interview with Goal.com, former England defender Des Walker emphasized that it is almost impossible to stop a striker like Kane. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to Walker, defenders today have to resort to extreme measures to contain Harry Kane on the pitch. "The only way to stop him is to play rough against him, to kick him. Because he won't hesitate to do the same to you," the former defender described in a humorous yet serious tone. According to him, Kane is not just a goalscorer, but a universal player who contributes to his team every single minute of the game.

Success in Germany and the end of the trophy curse

Harry Kane's move from Tottenham to the German giants opened a new chapter in his career. Having failed to win a single major trophy in London for years, the striker managed to break this "curse" with Bayern Munich. The 32-year-old is now a two-time Bundesliga champion. During his time in Germany, he has reached record levels in both team and individual achievements.

According to statistics, Kane has scored 146 goals in 147 appearances for Bayern. Last season alone, he broke his personal record by finding the back of the net 61 times. Such consistency proves once again that he is one of the best strikers in the world. His playing style is being compared to legends like Alan Shearer and Ian Wright.

Leadership at the World Cup

At the ongoing World Cup in North America, Harry Kane has led the England national team to the quarter-finals. In a dramatic match against Mexico that ended in a 3-2 victory, he once again made his mark. He has already scored 6 goals in this tournament, bringing his total tally for the national team to 85.

Kane is on the verge of breaking records not only with his goals but also with his experience on the pitch. He is just 6 matches away from breaking Peter Shilton's record for the most appearances for the national team. If England wins this tournament, Kane's status as one of the greatest players in football history will undoubtedly be cemented.

Experts note that Harry Kane's greatest strength is his self-confidence. He may remain invisible until the 90th minute, but neither he nor his teammates doubt that he will score in the final seconds. It is this quality that sets him apart from other strikers and serves as the key to England's success.