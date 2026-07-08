“Valide Sultan” returns to screens at 82

·40·Culture
“Valide Sultan” returns to screens at 82

Nebahat Çehre, well-known to Uzbek audiences for her role as Valide Sultan in the series “The Magnificent Century,” is returning to acting after a long hiatus.

The actress took a break from her career in 2021 during the pandemic. Nearly five years later, she has agreed to star in a new multi-part series titled "We Have a Wedding," which is expected to premiere in the fall of 2026.

In the new project, Nebahat Çehre will portray Feryal, a character with a mysterious and complex personality. The creators note that this character plays a significant role in the plot, and viewers can expect unexpected twists.

The series is considered one of the most anticipated projects among Turkish cinema enthusiasts. It will also feature popular actors such as Eda Ece, Şevval Sam, Buğra Gülsoy, and Enis Arıkan.

For now, the plot of the series is being kept under wraps. It has been reported that filming will begin at the end of July, and the first episodes are scheduled to be presented to viewers in September 2026.

Nebahat ÇehreThe Magnificent CenturyEda EceŞevval SamBuğra Gülsoy
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