Tashkent ranks 157th in the list of most livable cities

In the Global Liveability Index 2026 report, published annually by The Economist Intelligence Unit, Tashkent ranked 157th out of 173 cities.

The ranking evaluates cities based on five main categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure. These indicators are used to analyze the quality of life and the conditions created for daily living in the city.

This year, Tashkent was ranked lower than some other cities in the region. Specifically, the capital of Uzbekistan fell behind Almaty and Baku.

Copenhagen secured the top spot in the ranking for the second consecutive year. The Danish capital received high marks for its urban environment, quality of public services, and infrastructure. Damascus was recorded at the bottom of the list.

In recent years, construction and urban infrastructure renewal projects have been actively ongoing in Tashkent. Nevertheless, according to the overall assessment results, the capital remains in the lower part of the list of the most livable cities.