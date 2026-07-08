A fire broke out in a house in Zangiota

Today, July 8, at 18:52, the Tashkent Regional Emergency Situations Department received a report of a fire at a house located on Narimon Xojiboyev Street in Zangiota district.

Following the report, rescue units arrived at the scene. As a result of the efforts taken, the fire was extinguished at 19:32.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are currently being determined.