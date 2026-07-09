Lamine Yamal invites Julian Alvarez to Barcelona: Will the transfer happen?

"Barcelona" young star Lamine Yamal has once again openly expressed his desire to see "Atletico Madrid" striker Julian Alvarez join the Catalan side. Yamal, considered one of the most talented players in European football, is confident that the Argentine forward would perfectly fit the club's playing style. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Lamine Yamal highly praised Julian Alvarez's skills. According to him, the entire team would be happy to have the world champion in their ranks. According to Goal.com, Yamal is acting not only as a teammate but also as an "unofficial agent."

Tension between Simeone and Alvarez

Currently, the situation at "Atletico Madrid" is quite tense. Reports suggest that the relationship between Julian Alvarez and head coach Diego Simeone has reached a breaking point. Simeone is known for demanding total loyalty from his players, but the forward's open desire to leave the club has disappointed the coach.

The "Atletico Madrid" board also seems ready to negotiate the player's transfer. Sources within the club understand that selling the player is the most logical way to avoid disrupting the team's atmosphere. However, it is clear that the Madrid club will demand a large transfer fee to sell a player to their main rival.

Financial obstacles and transfer prospects

Although "Barcelona" sporting director Deco is a huge fan of Julian Alvarez, the completion of the transfer remains dependent on the club's financial situation. Strict financial regulations imposed by La Liga make it difficult for the Catalans to make major signings.

The management led by Joan Laporta is currently looking for ways to structure the deal legally and economically. If the transfer happens, it will undoubtedly be one of the most sensational events of the season in the Spanish league. For football fans, the move of a versatile striker like Julian Alvarez to "Barcelona" could take the team's attacking potential to a new level.

According to Yamal, Alvarez would never regret coming to the world's best club and the best city. "If I were in his place, I would choose Barcelona without hesitation," added the young winger.