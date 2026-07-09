Antoine Griezmann makes his US debut: French star looks forward to facing Lionel Messi

Former French national team forward Antoine Griezmann has successfully begun his career across the Atlantic. The experienced player, who joined the US club Orlando City, managed to score in his debut match and made a worthy contribution to his team's big win. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In a pre-season friendly against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Orlando City won 6-0. According to Goal.com, the 35-year-old Griezmann, who signed with the club at the end of June, started the match and demonstrated his high skill level on the pitch.

In the 32nd minute of the game, Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring with a precise strike. This was recorded as his first goal for his new team. Additionally, in the 61st minute, the French forward provided an assist for a goal scored by Ivan Angulo, adding a productive action to his tally. The coaching staff did not hide their satisfaction with Griezmann's physical condition and his rapid adaptation to the team's style of play.

The anticipated Florida Derby against Lionel Messi

In a post-match interview, Griezmann touched upon his goals in the MLS and his upcoming clash with former teammate Lionel Messi. It is well known that the rivalry between Orlando City and Inter Miami, where Lionel Messi plays, holds the status of the Florida Derby.

"They told me a lot about this derby, and I watched the last game. Meeting Lionel Messi on the pitch again is a great joy for me. I also have a very good relationship with Rodrigo De Paul, and it will be interesting to play against him," the French star emphasized.

The Orlando City team will travel to FC Dallas for their next stage of preparation. Interim head coach Martin Perelman wants to ensure Griezmann fully adapts to the tactical schemes through these matches. The real test for the team begins on July 22 in the official MLS match against San Jose.

Antoine Griezmann's move to the US is expected to further increase the prestige of the MLS. The forward, who previously played for clubs like Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, will now try to delight North American football fans with his game.