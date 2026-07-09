Surxon striker heads to Pakhtakor: there is an important condition in the deal

·0·Sport
Surxon striker heads to Pakhtakor: there is an important condition in the deal

Surxon striker Stefan Chinedu will temporarily continue his career at Pakhtakor. The Termez club first extended the current contract with the Nigerian forward and then sent him to the Tashkent club on loan.

This transfer became one of the notable events ahead of the second half of the Super League season, as Chinedu had quickly shown high results and gained the attention of fans while playing for Surxon.

Contract with Chinedu extended until 2027

According to the Surxon press service, the club has extended the current employment contract with Stefan Chinedu until the end of 2027.

This decision shows that the Termez side has not removed the forward from their long-term plans. In other words, although the player has been loaned out, his rights remain with Surxon.

Forward to play for Pakhtakor until the end of the season

According to the agreement between the parties, the Nigerian striker will play for Pakhtakor on loan until the end of the 2026 season.

For Pakhtakor, this transfer could strengthen competition and goal-scoring options in the attacking line. Chinedu, in turn, will have the opportunity to prove himself at a new level in a team fighting for the championship.

10 goals in 14 matches

Stefan Chinedu has appeared in a total of 14 official matches for Surxon.

In these games, the forward found the back of the net 10 times. This statistic established him as one of the most effective legionnaires in the Super League.

Surxon expressed gratitude to the forward

The Termez club specifically acknowledged the player's efforts for the team.

"Our team expresses its gratitude to Chinedu for his dedicated work while in our club," the club's statement said.

The main intrigue behind the loan

Chinedu's move to Pakhtakor could make the Super League competition even more interesting in the second half of the season.

On one hand, Pakhtakor has acquired an experienced and clinical forward. On the other hand, by extending the contract with the player, Surxon has kept his future destiny under its control.

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