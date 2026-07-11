“I apologize to everyone”: Vinicius on Brazil’s defeat

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“I apologize to everyone”: Vinicius on Brazil’s defeat

Brazil national team forward Vinicius Junior has released his first statement to fans following his team's unsuccessful World Cup campaign. The "Pentacampeones" were unexpectedly eliminated early from the 2026 World Cup after a 1-2 loss to Norway in the Round of 16. Zamin.uz presents the player's painful reaction to the defeat.

“It took a few days to process this”

In a message posted on his official social media page, Vinicius did not hide his deep disappointment with the tournament results. He noted that it took him several days to digest this heavy blow and recover.

From Vinicius Junior’s social media statement: “Almost four years have passed, and here I am again, thinking about what to write after another painful defeat at the World Cup. I saw so many people of all ages who believed in me, shared our dream, and supported us; it would not be fair to remain silent.

Wearing the national team jersey is the greatest honor of my life. Leaving the World Cup in the Round of 16 is a painful feeling that is hard to express. I know how much I prepared, how focused I was, and how much I wanted this tournament for you and for my family. The feeling of sadness is incomparable. We had a team capable of achieving more, but we failed to do so. I apologize to everyone, and I will continue to fight for our dream — to return to the pinnacle of world football.”

3 key points of Vinicius’s message

The player's statement was both painful and hopeful for the fans:

  • National pride: Despite the defeat, Vinicius stated that representing the Brazilian national team remains the greatest honor of his life.

  • Responsibility and apology: The forward admitted that the team was capable of much better results and officially apologized to all football fans for failing to deliver the expected performance.

  • Promise for the future: The Brazilian star emphasized that he will not remain silent, will not stop pursuing his dreams, and will fight to the end to lead the team back to the top of world football.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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