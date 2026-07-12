Why did Erling Haaland leave the pitch? Details of the dramatic clash between Norway and England

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Why did Erling Haaland leave the pitch? Details of the dramatic clash between Norway and England

The quarter-final match of the World Cup between Norway and England was full of unexpected developments for the football world. Although Norway lost the match in Miami and exited the tournament, the main focus was on the substitution of team leader Erling Haaland shortly before the end of the game. The departure of the Manchester City star, considered the world's most dangerous striker, raised many questions. Goal.com reports.

In extra time, while Norway was attacking with all its might to equalize, head coach Stale Solbakken substituted Erling Haaland. This decision surprised not only the fans but also the experts, as Haaland could have decided the fate of the game at any moment. According to Goal.com, the coach clarified this controversial decision after the match.

Fatigue and injury factor

Solbakken emphasized that taking Erling Haaland off the pitch was not a tactical decision, but a necessity. According to the coach, the striker was physically unable to continue the game. "It wasn't a difficult decision to replace him because he was completely exhausted. Maybe I should have replaced him 10 minutes earlier," the Norwegian coach explained. It turned out that Haaland was limping not only due to fatigue but also because of a minor injury (a muscle strain) he sustained in the second half.

Throughout the tournament, Erling Haaland proved his high skill once again. He played in five matches and managed to score 7 goals. Defending his player, Solbakken noted that he gave his all during the tournament and made a huge contribution to the success of the Norwegian national team. Despite the defeat, Haaland will be remembered as one of the brightest stars of this championship in North America.

England's resilient victory

As for the game itself, Norway took the lead thanks to a goal by Andreas Schjelderup in the 36th minute. However, the England national team did not give up. Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham once again showed heroism and equalized before halftime. In the third minute of extra time, it was Bellingham who scored the winning goal, leading Thomas Tuchel's side to the semi-finals.

Jorgen Strand Larsen, who came on for Erling Haaland, could not replace the Manchester City striker. Although Norway increased the pressure in the final minutes, the absence of their main scorer was felt. England's defenders began to move much more freely after Haaland left the pitch and held on for the win. Thus, England reached the World Cup semi-finals for the fourth time in their history.

Although this defeat is painful for Norway, the team's performance in the tournament is considered positive. Erling Haaland once again confirmed that he is the world's best scorer with his phenomenal results. Now all attention is focused on England's next opponent in the semi-finals and the championship run of the team led by Thomas Tuchel.

Эрлинг ХоландНорвегияАнглияЖаҳон ЧемпионатиФутбол
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