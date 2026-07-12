Asian Championship: Golden double for Jonbibi Hukmova!

The U23 Asian Athletics Championships, hosted in Ordos, China, continues to be a success for our representatives. On the latest day of the competition, our athletes recorded high results, adding new medals to our delegation's tally. Zamin.uz presents the details of this joyful news.

Jonbibi Hukmova — double gold medalist of the continental championship!

In yesterday's program, our compatriots secured 1 gold and 1 silver medal. Once again, the attention of many was focused on our talented athlete Jonbibi Hukmova:

Golden double: Having previously triumphed in the 800-meter race, Jonbibi Hukmova proved her dominance once again in the 400-meter event. She crossed the finish line in 51.19 seconds , securing her second gold medal of the competition.

Successful hurdle crossing: Nurxon Ochilova, who participated in the 400-meter hurdles, recorded a time of 57.99 seconds and was awarded the tournament's silver medal.

Team standings: We are behind China and Japan!

According to the results of the third day, the Uzbekistan national team is showing very high results. With a total of 3 gold and 4 silver medals, our delegation currently holds an honorable third place in the overall team standings, trailing only the hosts, China, and Japan.

List of our winning and medalist athletes:

Gold medalists: Jonbibi Hukmova — 400 meters (running)

Jonbibi Hukmova — 800 meters (running)

Valeriya Gorbatova — high jump