Tragedy of excitement at the 2026 World Cup: Argentine fan dies, many others hospitalized
The intense quarterfinal match of the 2026 World Cup between Argentina and Switzerland (3:1) will go down in history not only for the battle on the pitch but also for the unprecedented emotions outside the stadium. While Argentina's qualification for the semifinals sparked mass celebrations in Buenos Aires, the intense excitement took a serious toll on the health of many fans.
Zamin.uz provides details on the emergency medical situations observed in the capital during and after this match.
A heart that couldn't handle the intense passion: 51-year-old fan dies
During the most thrilling moments of the game, the heart of a 51-year-old local fan could not withstand the pressure, and he suffered a heart attack. Emergency medical personnel who arrived at the scene immediately attempted to resuscitate the man and save his life. However, despite all the doctors' efforts, the patient was officially pronounced dead.
Medical crisis in Buenos Aires: Ambulance services worked through the night
Citing data from the Buenos Aires Emergency Medical Service (SAME), the Ambito publication reported that during the match and the subsequent celebrations, 6 more people in the capital sought medical help due to heart attacks and other acute medical conditions. Fans experienced symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, fainting, and acute coronary syndrome.
The condition of the patients registered by medical personnel was as follows:
Age and gender of the fan
Observed symptoms
Measures taken and status
45-year-old male
Chest pain, speech impairment, and numbness in the arm
Immediately taken to the hospital
41-year-old male
Sudden loss of consciousness
Assisted at the scene, hospitalization not required
86-year-old female
Unconscious state (has chronic heart disease)
Emergency medical treatment provided
74-year-old female
Severe chest pain, shortness of breath
Admitted to the hospital by ambulance
48-year-old male
Acute chest pain
Taken to the hospital's intensive care unit
38-year-old female
Acute respiratory distress
Hospitalized
Doctors warn: During high-profile and suspenseful competitions like the FIFA World Cup, adrenaline and stress hormones in the human body increase sharply. This can lead to high blood pressure and heart attacks. Experts recommend that fans with cardiovascular problems watch such games as calmly as possible.
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