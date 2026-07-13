Tragedy of excitement at the 2026 World Cup: Argentine fan dies, many others hospitalized

·0·Sport
Tragedy of excitement at the 2026 World Cup: Argentine fan dies, many others hospitalized

The intense quarterfinal match of the 2026 World Cup between Argentina and Switzerland (3:1) will go down in history not only for the battle on the pitch but also for the unprecedented emotions outside the stadium. While Argentina's qualification for the semifinals sparked mass celebrations in Buenos Aires, the intense excitement took a serious toll on the health of many fans.

Zamin.uz provides details on the emergency medical situations observed in the capital during and after this match.

A heart that couldn't handle the intense passion: 51-year-old fan dies

During the most thrilling moments of the game, the heart of a 51-year-old local fan could not withstand the pressure, and he suffered a heart attack. Emergency medical personnel who arrived at the scene immediately attempted to resuscitate the man and save his life. However, despite all the doctors' efforts, the patient was officially pronounced dead.

Medical crisis in Buenos Aires: Ambulance services worked through the night

Citing data from the Buenos Aires Emergency Medical Service (SAME), the Ambito publication reported that during the match and the subsequent celebrations, 6 more people in the capital sought medical help due to heart attacks and other acute medical conditions. Fans experienced symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, fainting, and acute coronary syndrome.

The condition of the patients registered by medical personnel was as follows:

Age and gender of the fan

Observed symptoms

Measures taken and status

45-year-old male

Chest pain, speech impairment, and numbness in the arm

Immediately taken to the hospital

41-year-old male

Sudden loss of consciousness

Assisted at the scene, hospitalization not required

86-year-old female

Unconscious state (has chronic heart disease)

Emergency medical treatment provided

74-year-old female

Severe chest pain, shortness of breath

Admitted to the hospital by ambulance

48-year-old male

Acute chest pain

Taken to the hospital's intensive care unit

38-year-old female

Acute respiratory distress

Hospitalized

Doctors warn: During high-profile and suspenseful competitions like the FIFA World Cup, adrenaline and stress hormones in the human body increase sharply. This can lead to high blood pressure and heart attacks. Experts recommend that fans with cardiovascular problems watch such games as calmly as possible.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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