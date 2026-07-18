Rustam Jurayev appointed head of the Presidential State Security Service

A new head has been appointed to the Presidential State Security Service. Rustam Mirzayevich Jurayev, who previously served as the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, has become the head of this service.

According to reports, Rustam Jurayev has been granted the military rank of Lieutenant General. Prior to this, he had been serving in a leadership position within the internal affairs system.

Additionally, Alisher Abrorovich Usmanov, who had been serving as the head of the Presidential State Security Service, has been relieved of his duties.

Further details regarding the appointment and dismissal have not yet been disclosed.