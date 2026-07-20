Messi lost in the final but was the best player of the 2026 World Cup

The Argentina national team failed to defend their title after a 0-1 defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. Nevertheless, the team captain Lionel Messi finished the tournament as the highest-rated player based on individual statistics.

According to WhoScored, the 39-year-old Argentine's average rating at the World Cup was 8.82. This was the best result among all players who participated in the competition.

Messi could not deliver the expected performance in the final

In the decisive match against Spain, Argentina's attacks were not as effective as expected. Messi also could not fully showcase his potential against the opponent's tight defense.

The match ended 0-0 in regulation time. In the 106th minute of extra time, Ferran Torres scored the goal that secured victory and the World Cup title for Spain.

The result in the final did not significantly affect Messi's overall rating for the tournament. He maintained his top spot in the rankings thanks to his consistent and effective play in the earlier stages of the World Cup.

Mbappe and Haaland in the top three

Second place in the WhoScored rankings went to the France national team striker Kylian Mbappé The tournament's top scorer had an average rating of 8.17.

Norwegian forward Erling Haaland took third place with 8.14 points.

The top three look as follows:

Lionel Messi — 8.82 points Kylian Mbappé — 8.17 points Erling Haaland — 8.14 points

The significant gap between Messi and second-placed Mbappé shows how consistently the Argentine played throughout the tournament.

8 goals and 4 assists

Lionel Messi scored 8 goals in the 2026 World Cup. This result earned him second place in the top scorers' race.

The Golden Boot was won by Kylian Mbappé, who scored 10 goals. Both Messi and the French striker also provided 4 assists during the tournament.

Thus, both players were directly involved in 12 goals. While Mbappé excelled in the number of goals, Messi recorded a higher average rating due to his overall impact and consistency.

The trophy went to Spain, the recognition to Messi

Argentina was close to becoming world champion for the second time in a row, but one goal changed everything in the final match. Although the team finished the tournament with silver medals, Messi once again remained one of the brightest stars of the World Cup.

At 39, 8 goals, 4 assists, and an average rating of 8.82 — these results show that Messi still plays a decisive role at the highest level.

He could not lift the trophy in the final, but he finished the tournament as the highest-rated player of the 2026 World Cup.