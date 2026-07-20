De la Fuente reveals what he told the players before the final

The Spain national team defeated Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 World Cup final, becoming world champions for the second time in their history. After the decisive match, head coach Luis de la Fuente revealed the words he used to motivate his players before they took the pitch.

The specialist reminded his team before the final that it was not just an ordinary victory, but an opportunity to open a new chapter in the history of Spanish football.

“We are stepping onto the pitch to make history”

According to De la Fuente, he made a short but impactful address to the players before the final kicked off.

“I told them: ‘Gentlemen, we are stepping onto the pitch to make history, and we must achieve it.’”

Spain could not find a way past the Argentina goal in regular time. With the score at 0-0, the fate of the match went to extra time.

The plan did not change in extra time

The Spain head coach emphasized that he did not urge his players to be cautious during the break. On the contrary, he asked them to maintain the same pace and confidence.

“In extra time, I told them they needed to continue in the same spirit because we were stronger than our opponent,” the coach said.

Spain's pressure paid off in the 106th minute. Ferran Torres scored the only goal that secured the World Cup title for the team.

Players asked an unexpected question

After the victory, some Spanish players approached the coach to ask about the next goal.

“Some players came up to me and asked: ‘What do we need to win next?’ I replied: ‘The match in September.’”

This answer showed that De la Fuente has no intention of lowering the standards within the team. For him, the World Cup is a great achievement, but preparation for the next game starts from scratch.

Spain is eyeing new trophies

De la Fuente assessed the team's current success not as a final destination, but as the beginning of a new stage.

“We still have many more trophies to win.”

Spain lifted the World Cup trophy for the first time since 2010. Now, the team led by De la Fuente must focus on upcoming matches and new competitions without getting carried away by their championship success.

The words about “making history” spoken before the final came true. But the coach's subsequent answer to the players showed that Spain's hunger is far from satisfied.