Argentina head coach makes difficult admission after final

The Argentina national team lost 0-1 to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, missing the chance for a second consecutive title. After the match, Lionel Scaloni specifically praised his players' efforts and the path they took to the final.

The coach did not hide his deep sadness over the defeat. However, he emphasized that he is proud of his team regardless of the result.

“I am infinitely grateful to the boys”

Scaloni said that reaching the World Cup final required great effort, patience, and physical strength.

“I am sad now, but first and foremost, I want to express my infinite gratitude to the boys. Because reaching this stage required a lot of hard work,” he said.

Argentina arrived at the tournament as the defending world champions and reached the decisive match again. However, this time the trophy went to Spain.

Scaloni called for accepting the defeat with dignity

The Argentina head coach emphasized that just as it is important to celebrate victory, it is equally necessary to accept a tough defeat correctly.

“We must accept defeat with the same dignity as we do when we win. We will not forget what we have achieved.”

These words meant that the team's result in the final does not negate previous achievements. For Scaloni, Argentina reaching another World Cup final remains a major result.

Injuries and fatigue had an impact

The specialist also said that unexpected problems affected the team's plan in the decisive match.

“We faced injuries in key positions when we least expected it. The players were very tired; they gave their last bit of strength on the pitch.”

Scaloni did not specify which players were injured. However, his words suggest that Argentina played the final in a physically difficult state.

Argentina returns without the trophy, but with their heads held high

Argentina did everything possible to win the final but could not break through the Spanish defense. Scaloni expressed that he is not dissatisfied with his players' actions and character.

The World Cup ended with a silver medal for Argentina. Now the main task for the team is to recover from the tough defeat and move towards new goals.

Scaloni's opinion is clear: the trophy is gone, but the value of the path this team has traveled will not be lost.