Situation in the Middle East escalates: soldiers killed, Trump statement

·1·World
Situation in the Middle East escalates: soldiers killed, Trump statement

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that another American soldier has been killed during the ongoing military conflict with Iran. Following this incident, the official number of US military personnel killed since the start of the war has reached 17.

Zamin.uz provides the latest details on the escalating military actions, casualties, and Washington's next steps in the Middle East.

Incident in Northern Iraq and searches in Jordan

According to CENTCOM, the latest American soldier was killed on July 18 in northern Iraq. He died during an operation to conduct a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian drone. Another soldier sustained minor injuries in the incident and is receiving necessary medical care.

In addition, search operations continue at a US airbase in Jordan:

  • July 17 incident: Two American soldiers were killed and another went missing as a result of a strike by Iran.

  • Remains found: The command stated that unidentified human remains were found during search operations at the scene.

  • Media speculation: According to sources from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, the remains found most likely belong to the missing American soldier. Identification efforts are currently underway.

Mutual devastating strikes: US and Iran clash

The parties continue to strike each other's positions:

  • US airstrike: On July 18, the US Armed Forces carried out further airstrikes on Iranian territory. CENTCOM stated that these attacks were organized to punish the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for the deaths of American soldiers in Jordan and to limit Iran's ability to threaten international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

  • Iran's response: In response, Iran launched missile attacks on two US military bases located in Kuwait.

Donald Trump: "Iran must not have nuclear weapons"

US President Donald Trump, in a telephone interview with NewsNation, called the death of the American soldiers a "tragic event."

He once again emphasized Washington's core position:

"We will never allow Iran to possess nuclear weapons."

US sending additional combat aircraft to the Middle East

As the conflict intensifies, according to reports from The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, Washington is directing additional military aircraft to the region:

Airbase / Location

Selected fighter jets

Spangdahlem Air Base (Germany)

F-16 fighter jets

RAF Lakenheath Air Base (UK)

F-35 fighter jets

Additional support

Specialized aerial refueling aircraft

Experts believe this move is aimed at further strengthening Washington's military presence in the region and increasing geopolitical pressure on Iran.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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