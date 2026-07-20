Shomurodov called the fan who insulted him: "Oh, brother, I'm in shock..."

·82·Sport
Shomurodov called the fan who insulted him: "Oh, brother, I'm in shock..."

Uzbekistan national team striker Eldor Shomurodov shared an unexpected story about a fan who insulted him on social media. Instead of ignoring the comment, the footballer decided to find the author and call him personally.

During the video call, the situation changed completely: the person who had previously used rude words admitted that he was actually a fan of Shomurodov.

It all started with one comment

The 31-year-old striker participated in the "Nima gap?" podcast on YouTube and revealed that the incident took place before the World Cup.

After a friendly match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Canada, Shomurodov checked his Instagram page. Among the comments, he saw that one of the fans had insulted him with rude words.

The footballer noticed that the comment author's Telegram handle was public and decided to talk to him directly.

«You write freely on the internet...»

Shomurodov initially called via Telegram, but the fan did not pick up.

«Then he wrote: “Who is this?” I replied: “If you pick up the phone, I’ll tell you. You write insults freely on the internet, maybe you can say those things to my face,” the footballer recalled.

The author of the comment did not believe that the person he was talking to was really Eldor Shomurodov.

«Then he laughed and asked: “Are you really Eldor Shomurodov?” I said: “If you don’t believe me, pick up the phone.”»

Everything changed on the video call

The fan accepted the call but was speechless at first. After that, Shomurodov made a video call to him.

The person who saw the Uzbekistan national team striker on the screen could not hide his surprise.

«Oh, brother, I’m in shock... I’m actually your fan,» he said.

Thus, the insult on social media took on a completely different tone as soon as real communication began.

There is a human behind the words on the internet

Shomurodov's story once again highlighted an important issue regarding communication culture on social media. Users sometimes sit behind a screen and easily write things they would never say face-to-face.

But a famous athlete, artist, or other public figure is also a human being who reads such comments and is affected by them.

Eldor Shomurodov did not respond to the insult with another insult. He addressed the author of the comment directly, showing how different a few words on the internet sound in real life.

Shomurodov in the spotlight again

Shomurodov, who scored one of the most beautiful goals in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, remains in the spotlight for both his performance on the pitch and his attitude off it.

This incident serves as a simple reminder: it is easy to write a comment, but it is much harder to say those words to a person's face.

Eldor ShomurodovUzbekistanFootballSocial MediaWorld Cup
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