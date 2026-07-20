Spain World Champion: Nico Williams dedicates the victory to Neymar

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Spain World Champion: Nico Williams dedicates the victory to Neymar

The Spanish national team won its second World Cup title in history after a dramatic victory over Argentina. The final match, held at a magnificent stadium in New York, ended with the absolute dominance of Luis de la Fuente's side. This victory not only returns Spain to the throne of world football but also makes the country the only one to hold the World Cup title in both men's and women's categories simultaneously. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

One of the main heroes of the match was Athletic Club star Nico Williams, who came off the bench to change the course of the game. The young forward provided the assist for the decisive goal scored by Ferran Torres in extra time. After the match, Williams did not hide his joy and made an unexpected statement.

Respect for Neymar

According to Goal.com, Nico Williams dedicated this historic victory to his idol, Brazilian star Neymar. Although the Brazilian player left the tournament in the Round of 16, he remains a major source of inspiration for Williams. "I am very happy, this is the most beautiful moment of my life. I adore Neymar, I hope he was watching us. This victory is for him too," the 24-year-old footballer said in an interview with Caze TV.

The final match was full of intense battles. Spain took 20 shots on goal throughout the game, while Argentina managed to create only 3 chances. The course of the game changed completely when Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a rough challenge on Pau Cubarsi just before extra time. With a man advantage, the Spaniards increased the pressure even further.

Decisive moments and a new era

The winning goal was scored in the second half of extra time. Nico Williams broke through the flank and delivered the ball to Ferran Torres, and the former Manchester City forward found the back of the net with a precise strike. It is worth noting that Williams himself had managed to score earlier in the match, but the referee disallowed the goal after ruling a foul by Mikel Merino on Nicolas Otamendi.

Enriched with young talents like Lamine Yamal, the Spanish national team proved with this victory that it has begun a new era of hegemony in world football. The team will now prepare for new tournaments after the international break. Nico Williams will return to his club, Athletic Club, after his vacation.

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