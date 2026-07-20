The Spanish national team became the best in the world for the second time in its history after defeating Argentina in the final of the 2026 World Cup held on US soil. After a dramatic match at the magnificent stadium in New Jersey, one of the tournament's brightest stars, Lamine Yamal, took center stage. The Barcelona forward celebrated this massive success with his girlfriend, Ines Garcia Santos. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The final match was as intense as expected. The score remained level in regular time between Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, and a Spain side filled with young talent. Only in extra time did a single goal by Ferran Torres secure the gold medals for the Spaniards. According to Goal.com, although Lamine Yamal did not score in the final, his performance and hard work throughout the tournament contributed significantly to his team's victory.

Romantic moments on the pitch

After the medal ceremony, a festive atmosphere reigned on the pitch. Famous fashion blogger and model Ines Garcia posted a photo with Lamine Yamal on her social media, congratulating him on the historic win. "You did it. Congratulations my love, you are now a World Champion," Garcia wrote in her post. The young footballer responded by expressing his love and gratitude.

According to reports, the couple made their relationship public at the beginning of 2026. Fans on social media are calling Ines the footballer's "lucky charm." Many note that despite his young age, Yamal is handling fame and pressure well, with the support of his loved ones and girlfriend playing a crucial role.

Historic result and a bright future

For Lamine Yamal, this victory is another peak in his career. At 19 years and 6 days old, the footballer added the World Cup to his collection following his 2024 European Championship title. Achieving such a result at this age is a rare occurrence in football history. The new generation of the Spanish national team has thus managed to restore its hegemony in world football.

This victory goes down in history as Spain's second World Cup title since 2010. For Argentine fans, this defeat marks a painful end to Lionel Messi's likely final World Cup. However, the football community is now focusing on the heroes of a new era, such as Lamine Yamal. His skill on the pitch and sincerity in his personal life continue to win the hearts of fans.